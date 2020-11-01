New AP/Associated Press College Football Poll with Clemson, Notre Dame, and Miami from the ACC:Liberty University in for the first time in program history(Liberty at VA Tech this Saturday)

AP Top 25

Rank	Team	                Points (No. 1 votes)	W-L
1	Clemson	                1,515 (33)	        7-0
2	Alabama	                1,513 (29)	        6-0
3	Ohio State	        1,430	                2-0
4	Notre Dame	        1,351	                6-0
5	Georgia	                1,289	                4-1
6	Cincinnati	        1,199	                5-0
7	Texas A&M	        1,156	                4-1
8	Florida	                1,066	                3-1
9	BYU	                1,014	                7-0
10	Wisconsin	          985	                1-0
11	Miami	                  946	                5-1
12	Oregon	                  831	                0-0
13	Indiana	                  765	                2-0
14	Oklahoma State	          760	                4-1
15	Coastal Carolina	  527	                6-0
16	Marshall	          523	                5-0
17	Iowa State	          427	                4-2
18	SMU	                  420	                6-1
19	Oklahoma	          405	                4-2
20	USC	                  354	                0-0
21	Boise State	          336	                2-0
22	Texas	                  190	                4-2
23	Michigan	          151	                1-1
24	Auburn	                  144	                4-2
25	Liberty	                  118	                6-0

Moved in: Texas; Auburn; Liberty.

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 106; Louisiana 101; North Carolina 92; Penn State 87; Tulsa 73; Army 57; Kansas State 51; West Virginia 44; Utah 44; Washington 21; Purdue 15; Virginia Tech 11; San Diego State 8; Arizona State 7; Appalachian State 6; Wake Forest 5; Michigan State 4; Cal.

