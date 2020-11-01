New AP/Associated Press College Football Poll with Clemson, Notre Dame, and Miami from the ACC:Liberty University in for the first time in program history(Liberty at VA Tech this Saturday)
AP Top 25
Rank Team Points (No. 1 votes) W-L 1 Clemson 1,515 (33) 7-0 2 Alabama 1,513 (29) 6-0 3 Ohio State 1,430 2-0 4 Notre Dame 1,351 6-0 5 Georgia 1,289 4-1 6 Cincinnati 1,199 5-0 7 Texas A&M 1,156 4-1 8 Florida 1,066 3-1 9 BYU 1,014 7-0 10 Wisconsin 985 1-0 11 Miami 946 5-1 12 Oregon 831 0-0 13 Indiana 765 2-0 14 Oklahoma State 760 4-1 15 Coastal Carolina 527 6-0 16 Marshall 523 5-0 17 Iowa State 427 4-2 18 SMU 420 6-1 19 Oklahoma 405 4-2 20 USC 354 0-0 21 Boise State 336 2-0 22 Texas 190 4-2 23 Michigan 151 1-1 24 Auburn 144 4-2 25 Liberty 118 6-0
Moved in: Texas; Auburn; Liberty.
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 106; Louisiana 101; North Carolina 92; Penn State 87; Tulsa 73; Army 57; Kansas State 51; West Virginia 44; Utah 44; Washington 21; Purdue 15; Virginia Tech 11; San Diego State 8; Arizona State 7; Appalachian State 6; Wake Forest 5; Michigan State 4; Cal.
