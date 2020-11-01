Sprinkle Oil 1&2 College Football Scoreboard:Wake Forest HOT/North Carolina NOT!!!(#1 Clemson, minus QB Lawrence, slips BC/Looking at Locals with Alan Tisdale(Page HS) hot for VA Tech))

Finals from Saturday on the Sprinkle Oil 1&2 College Football Scoreboard….Sprinkle #1, with Tim Rich, at 2918 East Market Street, and Sprinkle Oil #2, with Chris Rich, at 1400 West Gate City Blvd….Full service oil changes done quick/complete and right before your very eyes…

Finals:

Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 14

WFU(4-2)/Syracuse(1-6)…Kenneth Walker III, with 3 rushing TD’s for Wake Forest…

Virginia 44, North Carolina 41

UNC(4-2)/UVA(2-4)…UNC QB Sam Howell threw for 443 yards and 4 TD’s, while UVA QB Brennan Armstrong threw for over 200 yards and 3 TD’s…

Duke 53, Charlotte 19

Duke(2-5)/Charlotte(2-3)…Duke’s RB Mataeo Durant 104 yards and 2 rushing TD’s, plus RB Deon Jackson with 101 yards rushing and 2 TD’s…

Clemson 34, Boston College 28

Clemson(7-0)/BC(4-3)…Clemson backup QB D.J. Uiagalelei was 30-41, for 342 yards and 2 TD passes…

Virginia Tech 42, Louisville 35

VA Tech(4-2)/Louisville(2-5)…VA Tech QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) goes a perfect 10-10 passing for 183 yards, plus Hendon had 68 yards rushing and 3 TD’s on the ground….Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with 4 receptions for 71 yards and Turner had 2 carries and he scored 1 rushing TD…Big day on defense for former Page HS linebacker Alan Tisdale, who had 9 Tackles, with 6 Solo Tackles, plus Tisdale had 2 1/2 Tackles for a Loss, and a QB Hurry and a Pass Deflection for the VA Tech Hokies’ defense…

Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13

ND(6-0)/GA Tech(2-5)

Appalachian State 31, Louisiana-Monroe 13

APP State(4-1)/LA Monroe(0-7)…Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) with 2 receptions for 26 yards……

from Friday night:

Tulsa 34, East Carolina 30

ECU(1-4)/Tulsa(3-1)