Sprinkle Oil 1&2 College Football Scoreboard:Wake Forest HOT/North Carolina NOT!!!(#1 Clemson, minus QB Lawrence, slips BC/Looking at Locals with Alan Tisdale(Page HS) hot for VA Tech))

Finals:

Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 14

WFU(4-2)/Syracuse(1-6)…Kenneth Walker III, with 3 rushing TD’s for Wake Forest…

Virginia 44, North Carolina 41

UNC(4-2)/UVA(2-4)…UNC QB Sam Howell threw for 443 yards and 4 TD’s, while UVA QB Brennan Armstrong threw for over 200 yards and 3 TD’s…

Duke 53, Charlotte 19

Duke(2-5)/Charlotte(2-3)…Duke’s RB Mataeo Durant 104 yards and 2 rushing TD’s, plus RB Deon Jackson with 101 yards rushing and 2 TD’s…

Clemson 34, Boston College 28

Clemson(7-0)/BC(4-3)…Clemson backup QB D.J. Uiagalelei was 30-41, for 342 yards and 2 TD passes…

Virginia Tech 42, Louisville 35

VA Tech(4-2)/Louisville(2-5)…VA Tech QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) goes a perfect 10-10 passing for 183 yards, plus Hendon had 68 yards rushing and 3 TD’s on the ground….Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with 4 receptions for 71 yards and Turner had 2 carries and he scored 1 rushing TD…Big day on defense for former Page HS linebacker Alan Tisdale, who had 9 Tackles, with 6 Solo Tackles, plus Tisdale had 2 1/2 Tackles for a Loss, and a QB Hurry and a Pass Deflection for the VA Tech Hokies’ defense…

Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13

ND(6-0)/GA Tech(2-5)

Appalachian State 31, Louisiana-Monroe 13

APP State(4-1)/LA Monroe(0-7)…Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) with 2 receptions for 26 yards……

from Friday night:

Tulsa 34, East Carolina 30

ECU(1-4)/Tulsa(3-1)

The Demon Deacons win their fourth straight game, third straight in the ACC, after a 0-2 start to the season. Wake Forest (4-2, 3-2) has an open date next Saturday before a matchup the following week with North Carolina in Chapel Hill. — David Kehrli (@DavidKehrliTN) October 31, 2020

.@HenBoss2 becomes the first Tech QB with more than eight attempts since 1987 to not have an incompletion in a game. He also had 3 TDs on the ground today ?#HardHatMentality ????? pic.twitter.com/IfOUsTPhkO — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) October 31, 2020

Virginia rebounds from a 4-game losing streak by outlasting UNC in Charlottesville. https://t.co/pWpZp73YHr — NewsAdvance.com (@newsadvance) November 1, 2020

By Bennett Conlin The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress

CHARLOTTESVILLE — UVa allowed North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell to throw for 443 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday night. That’s typically a recipe for disaster.

Instead, Brennan Armstrong and UVa rose to the occasion, not only taking part in a Saturday night shootout in Scott Stadium but also outdueling Howell and the 15th-ranked Tar Heels.

Flipping the script on its recent losses, Virginia (2-4 overall and ACC) topped the Tar Heels 44-41 thanks to big plays of its own and untimely UNC (4-2 overall and ACC) errors.

For the sixth consecutive game, Virginia’s opponent scored the first points of the contest. UNC needed just four plays to drive 75 yards for a touchdown. After a pair of short runs, UVa linebacker Nick Jackson burst through for a potential sack. Howell avoided the tackle, completing a pass for a first down.

One play later, he launched a 54-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline. Dyami Brown tracked the ball under the lights, corralling it and scoring. Just 85 seconds into the game, UNC led 7-0.

Stunningly, that marked an improvement from UVa’s 7-0 deficit last week against Miami. The Hurricanes needed just two plays and 28 seconds to take a 7-0 lead.

Much like last week, however, the Cavaliers answered.

Mistakes costly for #UNC and defensive failures contribute to the Tar Heels' rally falling short at Virginia. A career-high passing total for Sam Howell wasn't enough. https://t.co/v3D9Uj6XZb pic.twitter.com/w4MGQcCC01 — R.L. Bynum (@RL_Bynum) November 1, 2020

Saturday was UNC coach Mack Brown's seventh trip to Scott Stadium, where a 44-41 loss left him winless https://t.co/WTqZbh27Tu — NewsAdvance.com (@newsadvance) November 1, 2020