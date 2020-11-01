Travis Etiene(Clemson University) becomes ACC’s All-Time Leading Rusher/Runner breaking the record set by Ted Brown(High Point Andrews HS) nearly 50 years ago

Travis Etiene became the all-time ACC rushing leader on Saturday. He broke the record of 4,602 yards set by Ted Brown(High Point Andrews High School) of N.C. State.

