Travis Etiene(Clemson University) becomes ACC’s All-Time Leading Rusher/Runner breaking the record set by Ted Brown(High Point Andrews HS) nearly 50 years ago
Travis Etiene became the all-time ACC rushing leader on Saturday. He broke the record of 4,602 yards set by Ted Brown(High Point Andrews High School) of N.C. State.
Congratulations to Travis Etiene who became the all-time ACC rushing leader on Saturday. He broke the record of 4,602 yards set by Ted Brown of N.C. State. Brown was a great football player who was named All-ACC 4 straight years (1975-78). Played at Andrews HS in High Point, NC https://t.co/MpuutLHw1a
— Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) November 1, 2020
