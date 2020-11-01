Vice President Mike Pence in North Carolina on Sunday alongside Franklin Graham at Alliance Bible Fellowship:Should the Vice President run on a separate ticket from the President???

Vice President Mike Pence was in North Carolina on Sunday, at Alliance Bible Fellowship, and Mike Pence stood alongside Franklin Graham….This also leads me to a question that came my way last night…

Should the office of Vice President of the United States be elected separately from the office of President??? Should the Vice President run for office on a solo ticket, and not be a part of the Presidential Ticket???

Mike Pence runs for Vice President on his own ticket and does not run with Donald Trump…..Kamala Harris runs for Vice President separately, and on her own, and not on the same ticket, alongside Joe Bidden….

Vice President as a Solo Office from the president and the Vice President elected on a separate ticket….Is this an idea whose time has come????

Wonder what people think about that idea….We do that with governor…Dan Forest is our current Lt. Governor, and Roy Cooper is our governor…They did not run together on the same ticket…They were elected separately….

No two candidates/people could be further apart, or more different that Roy Cooper and Dan Forest….

Should the Vice Presidential Candidates be elected on a separate ticket?????

Roy Cooper as governor, and Dan Forest as Lt. Governor have not worked that great together…..But that is how they were elected….

How well do you think Roy Cooper and Mark Robinson(from Greensboro, N.C.) will work together, as Governor Roy Cooper, and Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, if that is how the election returns come in…Copper wins, and Robinson wins…A democrat and a republican set to work four years together…..

We just had that with Roy Cooper and Dan Forest…

Can it work, or will it work with Roy Cooper and Mark Robinson in office together, in Raleigh???

Joe Bidden and Mike Pence, together in Washington seems like it would have a better chance of working/surviving, than say, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, working together in Washington….

Such a Blessing to be at Alliance Bible Fellowship for Sunday Worship Service this morning in North Carolina with @Franklin_Graham. It was a Joy to be back in Church! Thank you to Pastor Andrews & Everyone for their warm welcome & prayers! America is a Nation of Faith! ?? pic.twitter.com/xUX0gemjAe — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 1, 2020