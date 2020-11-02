Chicago Bears WR Javon Wims sucker-punches New Orleans Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and let’s remember, hitting someone in the helmet with your fist, could cause immediate pain to your fist….And this type of action could cause “Ouchies:….

You can see the video for yourself below….

He snatched his chain and started swinging. ?? pic.twitter.com/YwIluBafD2 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 1, 2020

Now here’s the rest of the story, from ESPN.Com…..CLICK HERE for more from Jeff Dickerson, at ESPN.com…..

CHICAGO — Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected in the third quarter of Sunday’s 26-23 overtime loss against the Saints after he sucker-punched New Orleans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

At the 9:11 mark of the third quarter, Bears quarterback Nick Foles completed a 5-yard pass to Allen Robinson II; but the real action occurred on the other side of the field, where Wims broke off a route and approached Gardner-Johnson from behind.

Wims appeared to tap Gardner-Johnson, who had his back turned, on the chest and then hauled off a wild sucker punch that glanced Gardner-Johnson on the helmet. Wims then hit Garder-Johnson with an open-handed slap to the face mask before Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins jumped in the fray. Jenkins attacked Wims and wrestled the Bears wideout to the ground before members of both teams gathered to break up the fight.

Wims emerged from the pile clapping and smiling before security escorted him back to the Chicago locker room.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said after the game that the punch was “completely unacceptable.”

CLICK HERE to read on/read more….