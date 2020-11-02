College Football Top Performance back on Saturday by VA Tech’s QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS):Hooker was 10-10 passing and had 3 TD’s on the ground

College Football Top Performance back on Saturday by VA Tech’s QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS)…..Hooker was 10-10 passing and had 3 TD’s on the ground/rushing….

