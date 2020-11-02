College Football Top Performance back on Saturday by VA Tech’s QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS):Hooker was 10-10 passing and had 3 TD’s on the ground
A Week 9 #CFB Top Performance
QB Hendon Hooker – Virginia Tech
• (10-10) 183 Passing yards
• 3 Rushing TDs pic.twitter.com/ypJbrXjsdz
— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) November 2, 2020
