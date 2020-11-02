George Brothers NFL Scoreboard for Sunday November 1, 2020:Pittsburgh Steelers NFL’s only Unbeaten team at (7-0)/Eric Ebron(Smith HS) with TD for Steelers/Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) with 10 Tackles for 49ers on Sunday and other local looks

Sunday NFL Scoreboard from George Brothers Funeral Service, on Greenhaven Drive, in Greensboro….Jeff, Scotty, Michael and Kevin George, family serving family, with traditional values, at the George Brothers Funeral Service…See their ad on the right hand column, here at the GreensboroSports.com site….

Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Baltimore Ravens 24

Steelers(7-0)/Ravens(5-2)…..Eric Ebron(Smith HS) with 4 receptions for 48 yards and a TD catch for the Steelers…

Denver Broncos 31, LA Chargers 30

Broncos(3-4)/Chargers(2-5)…..Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 9 receptions for 67 yards and 1 TD catch for the Chargers…Allen was 0-1 passing for the Chargers on Sunday…

Seattle Seahawks 37, San Francisco 49ers 27

Seahawks(6-1)/49ers(4-4)….Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) with 10 Total Tackles, with 7 Solo Tackles and a Pass Deflection for the 49ers…QB Russell Wilson(N.C. State) 27-37 for 261 yards and 4 TD passes for the Seahawks…

Cincinnati Bengals 31, Tennessee Titans 20

Bengals(2-5-1)/Titans(5-2)….Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) with 5 Total Tackles and 2 were Solo Tackles for the Bengals…

LA Raiders 16, Cleveland Browns 6

Raiders(4-3)/Browns(5-3)….Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) with 4 Total Tackles and 3 of them were Solo Tackles for the Browns….

New Orleans Saints 26, Chicago Bears 23

Saints(5-2)/Bears(5-3)

Buffalo Bills 24, New England Patriots 21

Bills(6-2)/Patriots(2-5)….Cam Newton was 15-25 for 174 yards, with 0 TD’s and 0 INT’s for the Pats…..Newton with 9 rushes for 54 yards and a TD on the ground for the Pats…

Indianapolis Colts 41, Detroit Lions 21

Colts(5-2)/Lions(3-4)….QB Philip Rivers(N.C. State) was 23-33 for 262 yards and 3 TD’s/0 INT’s passing for the Colts….

Minnesota Vikings 28, Green Bay Packers 22

Vikings(2-5)/Packers(5-2)

Kansas City Chiefs 35, NY Jets 9

Chiefs(7-1)/Jets(0-8)

Miami Dolphins 28, LA Rams 17

Dolphins(4-3)/Rams(5-3)

Philadelphia Eagles 23, Dallas Cowboys 9

Eagles(3-4-1)/Cowboys(2-6)

Monday Night Football:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers(5-2) at NY Giants(1-6) 8:15pm on ESPN

Thursday Night Football:

Atlanta Falcons 25, Carolina Panthers 17

Panthers(3-5)/Falcons(2-6)

BYE Week:

Arizona, Washington, Jacksonville, Houston