Isaiah Fisher-Smith(Page HS) named ACC’s Football Specialist of the Week:Duke Freshman from Greensboro becoming ‘Blocked Punt Machine’

from www.theacc.com:

GREENSBORO, N.C.– The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 16-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Sam Howell, North Carolina, So., QB, Indian Trail, N.C.

Completed 23-of-28 passes for a career-high 443 passing yards and four touchdowns in the Tar Heels’ 44-41 loss at Virginia on Saturday night • The 443 yards are the third-most in a single game in program history • His .821 completion percentage stands as the best in his 19-game collegiate career.

RUNNING BACK – Travis Etienne, Clemson, Sr., RB, Jennings, La.

Rushed for 84 yards on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown in Saturday’s 34-28 win over Boston College • Added seven receptions for a career high and school running back record 140 yards with a receiving touchdown • Broke the ACC career rushing record held by NC State’s Ted Brown (4,602 from 1975-78) on a 15-yard run to end the third quarter • Etienne’s 264 all-purpose yards were a career high and tied for the 10th-most in school history • With his 140 receiving yards, he became only the 12th player in FBS history to record at least 4,000 rushing yards and at least 1,000 receiving yards in a career.

RECEIVER – Dyami Brown, North Carolina, Jr., WR, Charlotte, N.C.

Hauled in a career-high 11 catches for 240 receiving yards and equaled his career best with three receiving touchdowns in UNC’s road game at Virginia • The 240 receiving yards stand as the second most in a single game in program history and are the most by an ACC player since 2018.

CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Jackson Carman, Clemson, Jr., LT, Fairfield, Ohio

Graded out at 92 percent with three knockdown blocks in the top-ranked Tigers’ win over Boston College • Helped protect a true freshman quarterback making his first career start, as D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns.

CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, Jr., C, Statesville, N.C.

Led a stout effort up front that helped the Hokies rush for 283 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s 42-35 win at Louisville • Virginia Tech averaged 5.5 yards per rushing attempt versus the Cardinals.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame, Gr., DE, Belleville, Mich.

Totaled 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in Notre Dame’s win at Georgia Tech, both of which are career-high single-game marks • Both forced fumbles came on the sacks • The two forced fumbles tie for the most in a single game among FBS players this season • Part of an Irish defensive line that held Georgia Tech to just 88 rushing yards • The Yellow Jackets entered the game averaging 180.7 rushing yards per game (sixth in the ACC).

LINEBACKER – Charles Snowden, Virginia, Sr., OLB, Silver Spring, Md.

Registered a career-high four sacks and a forced fumble that led to a score in UVA’s 44-41 victory over North Carolina at Scott Stadium • His sack total was the most by a UVA player since Jamie Sharper had four against the Tar Heels in 1996 • Also stands as the most sacks by an ACC player in a game this season • Snowden had a total of 10 tackles and came up with a crucial play in the third quarter when he strip-sacked UNC QB Sam Howell • The Cavaliers recovered and scored five plays later to increase their lead to 41-20 • Snowden is just the second ACC player to record four sacks in a game over the past two ACC seasons and has 7.5 sacks over the last two games.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, Jr., CB, Jacksonville, Fla.

Tied for the team lead with nine total tackles and registered a pass breakup in the Hokies’ 42-35 win at Louisville • Also recorded his first interception of the season, one of three by Virginia Tech’s secondary in the ACC road game.

SPECIALIST – Isaiah Fisher-Smith, Duke, Fr., S, Greensboro, N.C.

Blocked one punt and recovered a second, leading to 10 total points in the Blue Devils’ 53-19 win over visiting Charlotte • With Duke leading 7-0 midway through the first quarter, blocked a punt that led to a field goal • With Duke leading 24-7 early in the third quarter, recovered a blocked punt at the Charlotte 5 to set up Deon Jackson’s touchdown run on the next play.

ROOKIE – D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson, Fr., Inland Empire, Calif.

Made his first career start and completed 30-of-41 passes for 342 yards with two passing touchdowns and no interceptions and also rushed six times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s win over Boston College • Led Clemson to the largest comeback in Memorial Stadium history (18 points) • Joined Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence as the only true freshmen in Clemson history to win their starting debuts, and his 342 passing yards were the third most by a Clemson freshman (true or redshirt) in his starting debut.