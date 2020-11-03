Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) gets a College Scholarship Offer from Liberty University……

Wall, from Dudley High School, is a WR/KR/PR for the Dudley Panthers, and part of the Class of 2022, and he now might end up being a part of the Liberty Flames football program…

Liberty, currently ranked at #25 in the nation, and Liberty set to meet Virginia Tech, this Saturday in Blacksburg, Virginia….

Liberty has already beaten Syracuse of the ACC this season, and the Flames topped the Orangemen, at Syracuse….Liberty also set to face N.C. State and Duke this season….

Here is the word on Mehki Wall, from James B. Dudley High School…..