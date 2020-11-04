Aaron Wiggins(WES/Grimsley HS) named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Watch List!!!(Wiggins also a Graduate of the Forest Valley Outdoor Basketball Court)

Aaron Wiggins(Wesleyan Christian Academy/Grimsley High School) and now a Maryland Terrapin, has been named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Watch List, for college basketball….

This is a very BIG honor for this former WES Trojan and Grimsley Whirlie, and Aaron Wiggins is also a former player from the Forest Valley outdoor basketball court, and Aaron is the son of Tim Wiggins….Aaron also has younger brothers, Josh and Zach, who are both very good basketball players in their own right…

Aaron has also told me in the past, that the Forest Valley outdoor court, is the court with the first goal he ever dunked on….

(Wiggins is in the Forest Valley Hall of Fame, and so is the writer of this post.)

??@Aaron_Wiggins_ has been named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Watch List! pic.twitter.com/lWfAY4Prmg — Maryland Basketball ? (@TerrapinHoops) November 4, 2020

Check out our GreensboroSports.com interview with Aaron Wiggins from February 4, 2016…

https://www.youtube.com./watch?v=bNhz1yZSkKo