Bridgewater College Eagles name team captains for Basketball and two of the three Bridgewater Captains are from Northern Guilford HS

from the Bridgewater College Eagles athletics website: CLICK HERE for more and for photos…

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – Bridgewater College men’s basketball head coach Steve Enright has named Kellen Hodge(Northern Guilford HS), Fletcher Jackson and Andy Pack(Northern Guilford HS) team captains for the 2020-21 season.

“Naming captains is not something I or our staff take lightly,” said Enright. “I think these three guys represent the type of student-athlete we want in our program. This decision was not just based on talent or ability to produce on the court. Kellen and Fletcher have both made tremendous strides from last year to this year, and Andy is a talented newcomer who has continued to find his voice as a teammate and a leader. All three possess academic aptitude, have a great presence on campus and in our community, and have shown leadership skills within our team. I am proud to have the opportunity to coach each of them.”

Hodge, a junior center, saw action in 11 games during his second season with the Eagles before being sidelined by an injury. He averaged 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Jackson, a sophomore forward, was a valuable player off the bench in his first season with the Eagles, seeing action in 25 games.

Pack, a junior guard, is in his first season at Bridgewater after playing his first two years at Elon University.