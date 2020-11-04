NCHSAA Practices begin TODAY for Cross Country and Volleyball/WES Boys Soccer falls in NCISAA Playoffs(Semifinals)
For the 2020-2021 school year, today is the first day of practice for Cross Country and for Volleyball….Great day to be out-of-doors and ready for a 3-5 mile run….Indoors volleyball should be safe, as long a they have the proper ventilation….
NCHSAA Calendar
TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY | First Practice
VOLLEYBALL | First Practice
Wesleyan Christian Academy boys soccer falls in the NCISAA playoffs…..
Per AD@WCA: Wesleyan's Varsity Boys Soccer team lost to a strong Carmel Christian team Tuesday, 4-2, in the semifinals of the NCISAA 4A state playoffs. Though not the desired ending, they battled and overcame adversity all year, and for that, we are proud! Good job Trojans!
