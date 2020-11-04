NCHSAA Practices begin TODAY for Cross Country and Volleyball/WES Boys Soccer falls in NCISAA Playoffs(Semifinals)

Posted by Andy Durham on November 4, 2020

For the 2020-2021 school year, today is the first day of practice for Cross Country and for Volleyball….Great day to be out-of-doors and ready for a 3-5 mile run….Indoors volleyball should be safe, as long a they have the proper ventilation….

NCHSAA Calendar
TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY | First Practice

VOLLEYBALL | First Practice

Wesleyan Christian Academy boys soccer falls in the NCISAA playoffs…..

