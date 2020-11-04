Voting During “The Pendemic”:Here’s hoping you made it out to the Polls today/Tuesday or during Early Voting(Long day at the Polls going 6am to 8pm)

We are currently in a Pandemic, no let me rephrase that, we are currently in a Pendemic…..

This is a Pendemic….No “I Voted” stickers for you at the polls on Tuesday, but you were able to take home your “VOTE 2020 Pens”…

They gave you the pen to use while voting at the polls today, and in Early Voting, and then you got to keep the pen after you finished voting, and therefore you just voted with your 2020 Pen, during this Pendemic….

“The Pendemic”, and I was right there in it…

I put in 14 hours at the Polls on Tuesday, going in at 6am, an half-hour before the polls opened, and then finished up my work there, at 8pm, a half-hour after the polls closed….

Over the past two week I have put in right at 120 hours at the polls for Early Voting work, and then was back again for Election Day 2020, on this Tuesday….

A busy day and a busy two weeks, at the polls….

And we were all able to do all of this during “The Pendemic”….And don’t forget, we coined this phrase and you are in Pendemic Country, here in North Carolina, and don’t let you VOTE 2020 Pens get away….

“The Pendemic” is nearly over, as Election Day comes to a close….That’s right, “The Pandemic” is still on, but “The Pendemic” is nearly done…..

Our work at the polls has closed/ended, but our real work to bring this nation back together again as ONE, has only just begun…Stay tuned for all of the FUN!!!!!

Greensboro’ Mark Robinson defeats Yvonne Holley to become North Carolina’s next lieutenant governor

by: FOX8 Digital Desk, Bob Buckley

Political newcomer Mark Robinson (R) will defeat North Carolina House of Representatives member Yvonne Holley (D) to become North Carolina’s next lieutenant governor, according to an Associated Press race call.

Robinson had been active in his community for more than 20 years when he approached the microphone at a Greensboro City Council meeting in April of 2018 — but everything changed after that night.

“I had about 15,000 social media followers before that city council speech,” Robinson told FOX8’s Bob Buckley before the election. “After that speech, a lot of opportunities opened up for me.”

He said it was spontaneous — he hadn’t gone to the meeting planning to speak — but he said as he sat there listening, he couldn’t believe no one was standing up and saying something. That night, he passionately spoke about what he called, “the majority,” people who were law-abiding citizens who, he felt, were being blamed for the problems of the City of Greensboro, where he grew up and still lives, and that criminals were being made out to be victims.

As an African American man, he says he is well aware that racism still exists in some corners but that as he runs for lieutenant governor, he doesn’t see the racial justice issues as ones that would dominate his agenda.

“When people have issues, as an elected official, the number one thing that I have to do is listen to that issue, examine that issue to see if we have a problem, seek to correct it, that’s number one,” Robinson said. “But to say that this nation as a whole, this state as a whole, this city as a whole is systemically racist, it’s just blatantly false.”

He has traveled the state, spreading the message of what he calls, “common-sense conservatism,” and he says it’s been well-received.

“We see some pretty strong support from nontraditional Republicans and non-Republican voters. It’s going to be an uphill battle to spread that message far and wide but I believe that we can,” Robinson said.

