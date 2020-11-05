1 Clemson at #4 Notre Dame the Biggest Game in ACC Football History???

Will #1 Clemson at #4 Notre Dame be the Biggest Game in ACC Football History???

No Trevor Lawrence for Clemson, so many including Scott Fowler, from the Charlotte Observer, are saying this Saturday night’s game will be Big, but the game between Clemson and Notre Dame, for the ACC Championship in December, will be even BIGGER!!!!!

Clemson should have their #1 quarterback Trevor Lawrence, back for the game in December…

#1 Clemson at #4 Notre Dame is the biggest game in ACC football history — according to the teams' AP rankings, anyway — and it's coming Saturday night.

But it ultimately will be an appetizer, because both teams are speeding toward Charlotte: