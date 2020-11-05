Aniston Greene(Northwest Guilford HS) chooses to attend and to play College Basketball for the Pfeiffer University Falcons

Posted by Andy Durham on November 5, 2020

Aniston Greene, from Northwest Guilford High School, on her commitment to further her education and play college basketball at Pfeiffer University. Greene, part of the Class of 2021 for coach Haley Hackett, at Northwest Guilford HS…

