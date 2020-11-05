Aniston Greene(Northwest Guilford HS) chooses to attend and to play College Basketball for the Pfeiffer University Falcons
Aniston Greene, from Northwest Guilford High School, on her commitment to further her education and play college basketball at Pfeiffer University. Greene, part of the Class of 2021 for coach Haley Hackett, at Northwest Guilford HS…
Congratulations to 2021 Lady Gater PG @AnistonGreene on her commitment to further her education and play basketball at Pfeiffer University. Very few work harder and we couldn’t be happier for Aniston. Pfeiffer got a good one! ?? pic.twitter.com/OYdbVus0yt
— Lady Gaters (@LadyGatersBB) November 5, 2020
