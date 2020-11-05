Carolina Panthers hoping to have RB Christian McCaffrey back this Sunday, as the Panthers prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs
The Carolina Panthers are really hoping to have running back Christian McCaffrey back this Sunday, as the Panthers prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City…Rookie DB Jeremy Chinn missed Panthers’ practice on Wednesday, but DB Rasol Douglas returned to practice on Wednesday…
Panthers coach Matt Rhule is “very hopeful” Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after the running back went through his first padded practice on Wednesday since Week 2. Read more >>> https://t.co/qWDlm1pAxV
— Spectrum News 1 Triad (@SpecNews1Triad) November 5, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.