Carolina Panthers hoping to have RB Christian McCaffrey back this Sunday, as the Panthers prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs

The Carolina Panthers are really hoping to have running back Christian McCaffrey back this Sunday, as the Panthers prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City…Rookie DB Jeremy Chinn missed Panthers’ practice on Wednesday, but DB Rasol Douglas returned to practice on Wednesday…

