Elon: CAA Announces Members of CAA Family – United for Change Executive Committee

CAA Announces Members of CAA Family – United for Change Executive Committee
RICHMOND, Va. – The Colonial Athletic Association has announced the 14 members of the CAA Family – United For Change Executive Committee, a newly formed group tasked with addressing the critical issues of racial and social injustice.
The diverse committee includes representatives from all 10 CAA institutions and is made up of six athletics administrators, four coaches and four student-athletes. The committee will develop a strategic direction for the conference, and will provide an opportunity for institutions to share resources related to anti-racism and social justice efforts. Among the goals will be engaging student-athletes, coaches, staff and alumni in conference-wide initiatives that will help enact meaningful change.
The committee will meet for the first time later this month, where it will elect a chairperson, establish a mission statement and determine the best path to move forward.
CAA Family – United For Change Executive Committee
Natasha Adair, Head Women’s Basketball Coach – University of Delaware
Kelly Cole, Head Women’s Basketball Coach – Northeastern University
Colleen Dawson, Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach – William & Mary
Courtney Deena, Assistant Field Hockey Coach – Hofstra University
Asia Goins, Volleyball Student-Athlete – Towson University
Mide Oriyomi, Women’s Basketball Student-Athlete – Northeastern University
Ashley Parsons, Academic Advisor – James Madison University
James Prince – Football Student-Athlete – University of Delaware
Sinead Sargeant – Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field Student-Athlete – James Madison University
Faith Shearer, Associate Director of Athletics/SWA – Elon University
Antwaine Smith, Senior Assistant Athletics Director – Towson University
Tiffany Tucker, Senior Associate Director of Athletics/SWA – UNCW
Jamaal Walton, Associate Athletics Director – College of Charleston
Dr. Eric Zillmer, Director of Athletics – Drexel University
