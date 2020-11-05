Elon: CAA Announces Members of CAA Family – United for Change Executive Committee

RICHMOND, Va. – The Colonial Athletic Association has announced the 14 members of the CAA Family – United For Change Executive Committee, a newly formed group tasked with addressing the critical issues of racial and social injustice.

The diverse committee includes representatives from all 10 CAA institutions and is made up of six athletics administrators, four coaches and four student-athletes. The committee will develop a strategic direction for the conference, and will provide an opportunity for institutions to share resources related to anti-racism and social justice efforts. Among the goals will be engaging student-athletes, coaches, staff and alumni in conference-wide initiatives that will help enact meaningful change.

The committee will meet for the first time later this month, where it will elect a chairperson, establish a mission statement and determine the best path to move forward.

CAA Family – United For Change Executive Committee

Natasha Adair, Head Women’s Basketball Coach – University of Delaware

Kelly Cole, Head Women’s Basketball Coach – Northeastern University

Colleen Dawson, Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach – William & Mary

Courtney Deena, Assistant Field Hockey Coach – Hofstra University

Asia Goins, Volleyball Student-Athlete – Towson University

Mide Oriyomi, Women’s Basketball Student-Athlete – Northeastern University

Ashley Parsons, Academic Advisor – James Madison University

James Prince – Football Student-Athlete – University of Delaware

Sinead Sargeant – Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field Student-Athlete – James Madison University

Faith Shearer, Associate Director of Athletics/SWA – Elon University

Antwaine Smith, Senior Assistant Athletics Director – Towson University

Tiffany Tucker, Senior Associate Director of Athletics/SWA – UNCW

Jamaal Walton, Associate Athletics Director – College of Charleston

Dr. Eric Zillmer, Director of Athletics – Drexel University