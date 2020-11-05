Entire FOX Pregame College Football Crew from the “Big Noon Kickoff” team will be “Off the Air”/missing this Saturday due to COVID-19/Coronavirus Issues:Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long are ready to fill in!!!

Report: Entire Fox pregame crew including Reggie Bush, Urban Meyer off Saturday for COVID-19 protocol

The entire on-air crew for Fox Sports’ college football pregame show “Big Noon Kickoff” will be off the air on Saturday, The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports.

The network is replacing them for this week’s broadcast due to COVID-19 protocol, according to the report. Neither the network nor anybody on the show has confirmed that anyone has contracted the coronavirus.

NFL crew to fill in

The weekly show features former players Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush and Brady Quinn, former coach Urban Meyer and host Rob Stone. This week’s show will lead into a Pac-12 game between Arizona State and USC, where Leinart and Bush played.

The show will be reduced from two hours to one hour and be hosted by other Fox Sports talent. Fox NFL studio analysts Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long will fill in alongside host Charissa Thompson. Emmanuel Acho from FS1’s daily sports topic show “Speak For Yourself” will join them, according to Marchand.

Fox Sports told Marchand that it made the move “out of abundance of caution” in line with CDC and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health’s safety guidelines.