Former State Champion Football Coach and Principal from High Point Central High School has passed away:Ron Krall will be missed!!!

We first heard this news on Thursday night:

Sad to hear of the passing of former High Point Central Head Football Coach, Principal, and High Point Central Hall of Famer Ron Krall.

(The High Point Central Black Bison State Championship, under Coach Krall’s leadership, came in 1979, and I do believe it was a State 4-A Championship.)

RIP Ron Krall

Sad to hear of the passing of former HPC Head Football Coach, Principal, and HPC Hall of Famer Ron Krall. Mr. Krall was a true Bison legend and will NEVER be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/WgGi9InmYa — HPC Athletics (@HPCBisonSports) November 5, 2020

Ronald Jerome Krall

JULY 14, 1940 – NOVEMBER 4, 2020

