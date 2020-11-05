Former State Champion Football Coach and Principal from High Point Central High School has passed away:Ron Krall will be missed!!!(Full Ron Krall Obituary now available)

We first heard this news on Thursday night:

Sad to hear of the passing of former High Point Central Head Football Coach, Principal, and High Point Central Hall of Famer Ron Krall.

(The High Point Central Black Bison State Championship, under Coach Krall’s leadership, came in 1979, and I do believe it was a State 4-A Championship.)

RIP Ron Krall

Ronald Jerome Krall

JULY 14, 1940 – NOVEMBER 4, 2020

Ronald Jerome Krall was born on July 14, 1940 and passed away on November 4, 2020 and is under the care of Sechrest Funeral Service.

He was a native of Beaver County, PA, and a son of the late James Bernard Krall and the late Maryanna Robinsky Krall. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his brothers, James Krall and Leonard Krall; and sister, Loretta Krall.

He left Conway, Pa in 1958 to head to college at North Carolina State University, where he majored in Education and also played football.

He was a retired teacher and football coach for much of his career, with stops in Enfield, NC; Richmond County, NC; and finally at High Point Central, where under his leadership, an elusive football state championship was finally captured in 1979.

Mr. Krall then went back to school and earned his Master’s degree in Administration to work as a principal at several area schools, finishing up his working career at High Point Central. He is survived by his wife, Betty Krall; son, Ron Krall of Chicago, IL; granddaughter, Holly Krall; sister, Yvonne Burkett and family; special niece, Heather and family; sister-in-law, Sissy & Ted; sister-in-law, Shari; niece, Jennifer and family; nephew, Lenny and family; and many more nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania.

A private inurnment will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to either Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Johnson Street, High Point, NC or to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 59, Memphis, TN 38101.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.sechrestfunerals.com. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to his loving and dedicated caregivers, Kim and Lester Rorie. Additionally, the family wishes to also extend the same heartfelt appreciation to the nurses of Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point.

Sechrest Funeral Service is honored to assist the Krall family.

**********Here are some of the Memories of Coach Ron Krall:**********

Carolyn Kearns

November 6, 2020

We are so very sad to learn of Ron’s death. We don’t know if he was ill or not, but just want the family to know that we loved him very much. God bless all of you! Love, Carolyn and Don Kearns

Pat (Saliga) Harmon

November 6, 2020

Dear Betty,

I was saddened to learn of Ron’s passing. I have fond memories of our high school class & reunions. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family for your loss.

Jo Teel (Bordeaux)

November 6, 2020

My heart was heavy when I heard that God asked Mr. Krall to come home to him. When I moved to High Point in 1988 he hired me. He taught me how to be an effective teacher in and out of the classroom. I will never forget how he went to bat for me with a challenging student and parent. It has been my honor and pleasure to have been mentored by such a giving man. May God help you remember all the good things and that huge smile.

Jo Teel

Stacy Williams

November 6, 2020

My condolences to you all during this transition of life. I am sorry for your loss and the sorrow of your heart’s. Coach Krall was a dynamic man. I will never forget the love and compassion that he had for my uncle Billy. My family spoke of his heart and goodness often over the years. I was privileged to meet Coach when we loss my uncle. Him being there for us after all these years truly warmed my heart. Live in paradise thy good and faithful servant. Your goodness to humanity will never be forgotten. Bask in thy Master’s Glory.

Bob Seedlock

November 5, 2020

Ron Krall was one of the first friends that I made upon moving to High Point in the eighth grade and I will never forget the time that I spent at his house with him and his family. Coach Krall was one of those dads that you always remember – a little scary mixed with his wry sense of humor. I can still hear him asking me that first time if that was a string hanging off my shirt or if it was my arm. While I haven’t seen him in many years, I still have many great memories of him as a great person, coach, dad and role model. He will be missed.

Tanya (Darlene) Mclendon-Dixon

November 5, 2020

Coach Krall was the best. Always had that encouraging smile and a way to make you feel cared for. May his memory live on in a special way with his family.

Marlon Morris

November 5, 2020

A Great Man and a Great Principal… they don’t make them like Mr. Krall anymore. We need more principals, educators, and coaches like him. RIP Mr. Krall!!!

Debbie Williams

November 5, 2020

Coach Krall , was the best teacher and coach . This is in the 70 ‘s at Rockingham High. school . Every one loved him . Class of 72 Rockingham High School .

Janice Lomax

November 5, 2020

Our Dearest Betty & Family,

We are so sad to hear the loss of Ron. What a wonderful husband!! I worked with my friend Betty at Thomasville Hospital back in the day and remember hearing some of the treasured shared times of the Krall Family. Also, Betty I loved the outings ( especially movies) we attended together.

Ron will dearly be missed but forever loved.

May God Keep You In His Grip.

Loving Remembrance,

Lomax & Janice

Dennis Quick

November 5, 2020

What great memories I have of Ron Krall. He was truly and outstanding coach who was able to pull every ounce of strength from his charges. He believed in his players and coaches, and he stood by them in thick and thin. I know, I was one of those coaches. I was blessed to be an assistant coach on the state championship team at High Point Central, then to be his assistant principal at Central. Later I replaced him when he retired as the principal of Griffin Middle School. I treasure the lessons gained from him, both spoken and observed! I am so blessed to have known him! Betty and Ronnie, I thank both of you for sharing him with us all!