Good Lunch Conversation with Alan Hooker(Eastern Randolph HS/N.C. A&T University) and learning more about 6’10 C.J. Collins(GDS)

Had a very good lunch conversation today with Alan Hooker, the former N.C. A&T Aggies’ quarterback, and a member of the N.C. A&T Athletics Hall of Fame…

I was on my way out of the Mrs. Winners Chicken and Biscuits, on Summit Avenue here in Greensboro, and Alan was on his way into Mrs. Winners….

Alan was telling me his family is on the way up to Blacksburg, Virginia this Saturday morning and the Hookers will be pulling out of Greensboro around 8am to head up to Virginia, for the Noon kickoff with VA Tech vs. Liberty University…

Alan’s son, Hendon Hooker(Dudley High School), is the starting quarterback for the Virginia Tech Hokies, and Hendon is having an excellent season…Even with all of the productivity that we are seeing from Hendon, Alan feels like we could, and we will be seeing more…..

Alan is looking forward to seeing even more Hooker hookups between Hendon, and VA Tech WR Tre Turner, from Northwest Guilford High School….Alan feels that Hendon and Tre have just begun to scratch the surface, with connections/hookups on the college football field…

Watch out for BIG things from Hendon Hooker and Tre Turner, at VA TECH…

Alan’s other son, Alston Hooker, is preparing for his freshman season, as a quarterback, at N.C. A&T…Alston’s first full college football season, will be coming in the Spring of 2021 for the N.C. A&T Aggies….

Alan Hooker also shared the good news with us today, that his nephew is in town, and he is a young basketball player at the Greensboro Day School, on Lawndale Drive….

Alan’s nephew is a 6’10 junior center for the GDS Bengals, and this kid is still growing…You can learn more about C.J. Collins, the young 6’10 post man for GDS, as you look below for his info coming in from Michael Sumner at GDS….

(This kid C.J. Collins, looks to be the “Real Deal”, and the GDS Bengals have Reggie Dillard, as one of their assistant coaches for this season, and Dillard was known as “The Real Deal”.)

Here’s C.J. Collins and his info from Michael Sumner……

6’10 F/C Vernon ‘CJ’ Collins, Jr. ’22 joins the Bengals from West Craven HS (NC). CJ has a 7’2 wingspan. The long and slender body provides the Bengals with a very good rebounder and shot blocker that will provide the Bengals with an inside presence. CJ is hearing from many schools including NC State, Stanford, Wofford, UNC-Greensboro, and Furman.

***********It was great catching up and looking ahead today, with Alan Hooker, at the Mrs. Winners on Summit Avenue, here in Greensboro…The last time I was in Mrs. Winners, I saw Walter Johnson Jr. in there, so Mrs. Winners really is the home of the Winners….***********