Guilford College News:Fowler Named Assistant Director of Athletics for Sports Medicine and Head Athletic Trainer

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Interim Director of Athletics Dr. Sharon Beverly announced the hiring of Ryann Fowler as Guilford’s Assistant Director of Athletics for Sports Medicine and Head Athletic Trainer.

Fowler returns to Guilford College after two years as an assistant athletic trainer at Winston-Salem State University. While at Winston-Salem State, Fowler worked with the football, men’s basketball, track and field, and golf programs. Her responsibilities included providing prevention, care, and comprehensive evaluation of athletic injuries, coordinating with team physicians to implement treatment plans and medical documentation, and designing aquatic rehabilitation programs, hydration programs, and nutrition guides for teams. Fowler also was an instructor for several athletic training classes at Winston-Salem State.

Fowler last worked at Guilford from 2016-2018 and provided care for the Quakers’ men’s basketball, baseball, track and field, and football teams. Before working at Guilford, she was an assistant athletic trainer at Ferrum College. In 2015, she was picked to work with the Combat Development Directorate for the U.S Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, North Carolina.

She graduated from Virginia Tech in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science. In 2016, Fowler completed a master’s degree in athletic training at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG).

Fowler is CPR/First-Aid certified, certified by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Board of Certification, holds a Postural Restoration Institute Certification, and is licensed in North Carolina.

Courtesy of Nicolle Holcomb

Assistant Sports Information Director

Guilford College