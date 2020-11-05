QB Hit List names top High School Quarterbacks in North Carolina:Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS), Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS), Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) and Alonza Barnett(Grimsley HS) are on The List

Take a look at The List, and see where our local high school quarterbacks land…We have Will Lenard(Northern Guilford High School), Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford High School), Jahmier Slade(Dudley High School) and Alonza Barnett(Grimsley High School) on the list of top high school quarterbacks in North Carolina….

Lenard and Smith, with the Class of 2021, then Slade and Barnett, with the Class of 2022….

North Carolina: QB Hit List Top 10 Rankings / Class of 2022 Dual Threat QB's ?#1-10 ??Complete rankings: https://t.co/jxjxQQwHQi#QBHLStateRankings pic.twitter.com/eNV6hzZcmR — QBHitList.com (@QBHitList) November 4, 2020