Virginia-Louisville football game for this Saturday has been Postponed:Louisville Defensive Line hit hard by COVID-19/Coronavirus

from the News and Advance in Lynchburg, Virginia, with Mike Barber from the Richmond Times-Dispatch reporting

CHARLOTTESVILLE — For the second time this season, Virginia has had a football game postponed due to an opponent’s COVID-19 outbreak. The Cavaliers’ home game Saturday night against Louisville has been tentatively pushed back to Nov. 14 following “positive tests and subsequent quarantining within the Louisville football team,” the ACC announced Wednesday night.

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said 10 players and five support staffers had tested positive, and five more players and two other staffers were in quarantine due to contact tracing.

“While the number of players probably isn’t as high as other programs you’ve heard that have taken a pause, we felt it was necessary due to the fact that the support staff had tested positive,” said Tyra. “They work closely with our players in the training and in the equipment area.”

Tyra said eight of the players were from the defensive side of the ball, where the outbreak apparently centered on the team’s defensive line. One offensive player and one special teams player also returned positive tests.

Louisville lost 42-35 at home to Virginia Tech on Saturday, a game it played without nine players, eight on the defensive side of the ball. Tyra said containing the spread of the virus was the driving factor behind the decision to temporarily shut down the program, not a concern over fielding a competitive team against the Cavaliers.