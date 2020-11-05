Visit North Carolina Announced as Entitlement Sponsor For “Speedway Christmas”, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway

Visit North Carolina Announced as Entitlement Sponsor For Speedway Christmas

Now in its 11th year, Speedway Christmas presented by Count on Me NC opens Nov. 21

With more than 4 million lights along a four-mile course around the iconic speedway, the Southeast’s largest drive-thru light show offers socially distanced fun, plenty of holiday cheer….

CONCORD, N.C.– For the last 10 years, Charlotte Motor Speedway has been synonymous with holiday cheer each winter, welcoming fans from across the country to a Christmas wonderland featuring millions of twinkling lights strung throughout a miles-long drive-thru course as part of its annual Speedway Christmas spectacular. As officials prepare for the 11th edition of the wildly popular event, America’s Home for Racing has announced that Visit North Carolina will serve as the entitlement sponsor of this year’s show.

“We are thrilled to be involved with this signature holiday event,” said Wit Tuttell, director of Visit NC, a member of the public-private partnership behind the Count On Me NC initiative to reduce the spread of COVID-19. “As a Count On Me NC participant, Charlotte Motor Speedway has demonstrated its commitment to safe experiences all year, and with Speedway Christmas, they’ve worked wonders to extend the holiday magic while addressing health concerns. We especially revel in the opportunity to drive through the light displays on the track where NASCAR champions race, even if we slow things down.”

Speedway Christmas, presented by Count on Me NC, opens Saturday, Nov. 21, featuring more than 4 million sparkling LED lights along an new, four-mile course that takes guest around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse. Many of the lights will be synchronized to lively Christmas music that guests can listen to on their car radio as they wind through the show.

“Speedway Christmas has become a can’t-miss holiday tradition for families locally and across the country,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Last year, we sold advanced tickets to visitors from 38 states, including as far away as Oregon and Alaska. While this year’s show will be a little different as we continue to navigate restrictions in response to the ongoing pandemic, we can’t wait to host thousands of cars once again as folks look for fun, creative and safe ways to enjoy the Christmas season.”

In an effort to promote proper social distancing, Speedway Christmas will not include the infield Christmas Village this year. Guests will remain in their vehicles for the duration of the show. Every Thursday through Sunday night, movie nights will return to the speedway’s 16,000-square-foot HDTV, with guests enjoying a variety of Christmas classics from the comfort of their cars. A full schedule of movies will be released at a later date.

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas presented by Count on Me NC will be open nightly from Nov. 21 through Jan. 17, with the exception of limited private bookings and Christmas Day. Tickets are sold per vehicle, starting at $20. Ticket prices vary by day.

Tickets are available by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267), online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate upon entry.

FOLLOW ALONG:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events, share their photos and join the conversation by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Fans can also keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

ABOUT COUNT ON ME NC:

Count On Me NC is a public health initiative designed to help businesses operate as safely as possible and signal their commitment to best practices, and to enlist consumers to do their part to curb the spread of COVID-19. A collaboration led by the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association in partnership with Visit North Carolina, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and NC State Extension, the initiative centers on evidence-based training with specific guidance for sanitation and service that goes beyond the stringent health requirements that were in place before the pandemic. Participation is voluntary and free of charge, and training is available in English and Spanish. Thousands of hotels, restaurants, attractions and other businesses display the sea-green Count On Me NC logo that signifies completion of the training. CountOnMeNC.org

ABOUT VISIT NORTH CAROLINA:

Visit North Carolina is part of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that oversees the state’s efforts in business and job recruitment and retention, international trade, and tourism, film and sports development. The mission of Visit NC is to unify and lead the state in developing North Carolina as a major destination for leisure travel, group tours, meetings and conventions, sports events and film production. One of the state’s most vital industries, tourism generates economic activity and employment in each of the state’s 100 counties. With its majestic mountains, pristine beaches and vibrant cities, North Carolina ranks sixth among states for overnight visitation. VisitNC.com