Liberty University at VA Tech on Saturday:Hugh Freeze(Liberty) and Justin Fuente(Virginia Tech) both looking to “Frame” this game!!!!!

from Aaron McFarling, with the Lynchburg, Virginia News and Advance

Lynchburg, Virginia, home of the Liberty University Flames…Liberty at Virginia Tech football, on Saturday, at 12 Noon, and the game can be seen on the ACC Network…

For Freeze and Fuente, it’s an easy frame job

What Liberty University coach Hugh Freeze told his players this week was anything but coach speak.

We should be thankful for that. Honesty, no doubt is preferred.

But what you might expect a football coach to say when his team enters the top 25 for the first time in program history — that this is only the beginning, that it doesn’t mean anything if they can’t hang onto it, etc. — was not what Freeze said.

Instead, he told the players to get a copy of the rankings and frame it.

“No one can take away the fact that our team was voted in the Top 25,” Freeze told reporters this week. “This is something that you’re going to remember and set on the rocking chair, or the swing, or your back porch, and you’re going to tell your kids about, you’re going to tell your grandkids about.”

++++++++++It’s really the only way to frame it.++++++++++