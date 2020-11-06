Page Pirates finish Second in Triad Blue Chips Basketball Fall Basketball League(Pirates win the East, but fall in the Fall Finals)

The Page Pirates won the East Division of the Triad Blue Chips Basketball Fall Basketball League…

Page lost in the overall Championship Game to the Spartans of Mount Tabor…

Page led by Jade Ellis with 20-plus points in the final game, and Ellis averaged over 20 points a game, over the Fall season…Page also sparked by Josh Scoven, Zion Conner, Grady Sherrill and others…

We want to say a sincere thank you to @bishizzo and @TriadBlueChip for providing a fun and safe platform for our guys to compete. https://t.co/85hQjcNiNL — PiratesMBB (@PiratesMBB) November 6, 2020