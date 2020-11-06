The Morning Run:This Week Everyone seems to be “Running for Office”(Be sure to Check Out our Top Ten List)

On the Morning Run road/street for a Friday, and today I got to thinking about some of the key names that I have kept up with, from over the years of running….And it has now been around 42 years that I have been out there on the road/street/trail and here we go with some of the key names that have influenced us, impacted our training, or motivated us, over those 42 years…

There have been plenty of names, but I will give you just a few for this Friday….

Names that jump right off of the curb for this morning, and I may as well throw in that curb over at the Friendly Shopping Center for this morning….That curb at the K&W Cafeteria mark, will jump and grab you if you are not careful….Then there is the curb coming off of Gracewood Street and onto Holden Road….

Plenty of curbs that get our attention, but what about those mentors/runners of recognition that move us forward, on The Morning Run…

Well, there’s Bill Rogers, Frank Shorter, Dave Waddle, Dave McKenzie, Dr. David Horton, and even our local cross country and track leader, David Blue, from out there at Northeast Guilford High School….

Rogers and Shorter were primarily marathon runners, Waddle was mainly a 1600 and 800 meters runner, McKenzie was the UNCG professor who used to run down the Lake Daniels trail/path every day, and Dr. David Horton is one for the books, plus we already gave you the book on Coach David Blue…

Dr. David Horton is like the Bruce Lee of running teachers/instructors…Dr. Horton has been running and teaching running students up at Liberty University, for over 40 years…

Dr. Horton has run and has most of the top times for running from California to New York City, running from Mexico to Canada, and on the Appalachian Trail runs…The Appalachian Trail runs from Georgia to New Hampshire…

Dr. Horton has had, or still has the records for running the above distances, and he has a movie about his experiences to back up his story…They made the movie “Extraordinary”, and it tells the David Horton Story…One of Dr. Horton’s races was a 64-day race…



Dr. Horton taught you to warm up by running five miles in under 35 minutes and then use that as a warm up, and then run on from there…

Here is more on Dr. David Horton…



As you can see, this man really is/was “Extraordinary”…..And I studied running under this man, and it was like being trained by the Bruce Lee of the sport, of running….

There we go with our meat and potatoes for this week, and now here comes our Top Ten List for this week….

Top Ten List of Election Week Reflections

(Election Reflections)

1)Who is the President going to be???(Are we there yet, are we there yet???)

2)The North Carolina governor’s race was much closer than many anticipated…

3)Tom Tillis declared victory back on Tuesday night, but that Senate Race still has ballots that need to be counted…

4)Did Mr. 98% win??? Have not heard much about how Greensboro’s John Hardister finished…

5)How many of you mailed in your ballots??? President Trump said do not mail in ballots, but now the Mail-In Ballots are the very thing that might cost Donald Trump the election…

6)NBC’s Chuck Todd is wired very tight….Had not seen this guy on TV until this week, and Chuck Todd is a Live Wire…

7)Can we get one more look at Major Garrett’s map??? This CBS political reporter has done a good job of keeping us up-to-date with the Red and Blue coverage on his political tracking map for CBS…

8)How die Election Day become Election Week???

9)The vote from North Carolina will not be official until next Friday the 13th….How much fun would it be if the entire VOTE 2020 for President came down to the North Carolina vote??? North Carolina decides who will be our next President of the United States and the Winner to be Determined on Friday the 13th…..That would be too much fun….We have to wait another whole/entire week…Can you stand it?????

10)Are you ready for 2024??? We are already on the clock…..

We have given you a lot to chew on/chew up for this week…Hope you enjoy The Morning Run, and we hope to be right back in here with you again, next week….This might be the most creative sports show on the map today…Not sure, but I will take it, and, RUN!!!!!