College Football Today:Liberty over VA Tech 38-35, on late Alex Barbir 51-yard Field Goal with One Second left in the game(More scores to follow on the Sprinkle 1&2 Scoreboard)

Final from Blacksburg, Virginia:

Liberty University 38, Virginia Tech 35

Liberty(7-0)/VA Tech(4-3)

Late Alex Barbir 51-yard FG with just one second left in the football game, and #25 Liberty University shocks Virginia Tech at home, in Blacksburg, Virginia…

Liberty had tried a field goal with just five seconds left in the game, and VA Tech blocked that field goal and Tech took it back for a touchdown, but VA TECH had called a timeout prior to the FG attempt, and Liberty got the ball back, with another chance, and Liberty completed one pass and that set up the game-winning field goal by Alex Barbir…VA Tech would have won the game on the blocked FG return, but the Hokies had called that timeout, and that gave Liberty another chance and the Flames took advantage of that strange turn of events, and Liberty wins their biggest game in school/program history….

Tech got a late TD on a pass from Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS/Greensboro, N.C.) to Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS/Greensboro, N.C.), and the Hokies were able to tie the game at 35-35….

Hooker was 20-27 for 217 yards and Hooker threw 3 TD passes on the day…..No interceptions for Hooker today…Hooker ran the ball 20 times for 156 yards, and Hendon Hooker scored one TD on the ground today…Tre Turner with 6 receptions for 90 yards, and one TD catch today for the VA Tech Hokies…

Without a doubt, the biggest win in Liberty University football history….Now will Liberty be able to keep Coach Hugh Freeze, after the season Liberty University has been having??? Some kind of crazy game today, there in Blacksburg, Virginia…

Liberty QB is Malik Willis…Willis 20-30 for 217 yards, with 3 TD’s and 0 INT’s…108 yards rushing for Willis on 19 carries, with 1 TD on the ground for Willis…

North Carolina 56, Duke 24

North Carolina(5-2)/Duke(2-6)

UNC QB Sam Howell goes 18-27 for 35 yards and 3 TD passes/0 INT’s…UNC RB Javonte Williams 12 carries for 151 yards and 3 TD’s…UNC’s Michael Carter with 17 carries for 85 yards and one touchdown run….Duke’s RB Mataeo Durant with 11 carries for 132 yards and 1 TD for the day/game…..

from Friday night:

Miami 44, N.C. State 41

Miami(6-1)/N.C. State(4-3)