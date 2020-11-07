Danny Pigge’s Pigskin Preview:A look at the ACC, APP State, ECU and Charlotte(Friday night Miami outscores N.C. State 13-0 late to win over the Pack, 44-41/Pack Implodes)

Final on the Danny Pigge Pigskin Preview:Mimai Hurricanes 44, N.C. State Wolfpack 41

Miami(6-1)/N.C. State(4-3)…N.C. State led Miami 41-31 with nine minutes to play in this Friday night game from Raleigh, N.C.

You really have to say the Pack Imploded late in this game, and let Miami get out of the state capitol with the victory…

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King was 31/41 passing for 430 yards and 5 touchdown passes, with 0 Interceptions…King carried the football 15 times for 105 yards for the Hurricanes…King was your Player of the Game…

DB Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) with 2 tackles for N.C. State…Bryson Speas(Dudley HS) working on the offensive line for N.C. State…Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) is the backup kicker for N.C. State…..

For your Saturday on the Danny Pigge Pigskin Preview, and this preview coming your way from Danny Pigge, at Ameriprise Financial…Be sure to see Danny's ad on the right hand column of our GreensboroSports.com site…Danny is a former South Carolina Gamecock football player…And how strange is that final N.C. State score tonight/Friday night??? The North Carolina Tar Heels lost by the same exact score, 44-41, at Virginia, last Saturday….

Saturday:

North Carolina(4-2) at Duke(2-6) 12 Noon on ESPN2…Local radio on 94.5 FM(UNC) and on 98.3 FM(Duke)…

North Carolina with Nick Mackovic(Page HS) on the O-line, Carson Burgess(Southeast Guilford HS) is at wide receiver, and Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) on the defensive line…

Duke with DB/Safety Isaiah Fisher-Smith(Page HS)

Liberty University(6-0) at Virginia Tech(4-2) 12 Noon on the ACC Network…

Virginia Tech with QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS), WR Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) and LB Alan Tisdale(Page HS)…

Boston College(4-3) at Syracuse(1-6) 2pm on ESPN3

Pittsburgh(3-4) at Florida State(2-4) 4pm on ACC Network

Clemson(7-0) at Notre Dame(6-0) 7:30pm on NBC/WXII TV 12 locally…

Louisville(2-5) at Virginia(2-5) Postponed

Wake Forest(4-2) OFF

Tulane(3-4) at East Carolina(1-4) 12 Noon on ESPN-Plus…On AM 980 radio locally…

East Carolina with LB Chad Stephens(Southeast Guilford HS), LB Alex Angus(Page HS), DB Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS), DB C.J. Crump(Page HS) and Myles Berry(Dudley HS) at DB for East Carolina…

Appalachian State(4-1) at Texas State(1-7) 3pm on ESPN-Plus and on AM 1320/1230/920/600 AM locally…

Appalachian State with Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) at WR and Elijah Dirrassouba(Page HS) at DL, and Tre Caldwell, from Southeast Guilford HS, at DB…..

Charlotte(2-3) at Middle Tennessee(2-5) Postponed