High Point Christian Academy Football Falls on Friday night to Christ School:43-21 was the Friday Finale

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian hoped a strong finish to the regular season would propel it into the playoffs. But it didn’t pan out that way.

The Cougars struggled — particularly in the middle two quarters — to keep pace in falling 43-21 against Christ School in NCISAA football Friday night on Senior Night at the High Point Athletic Complex.

“I thought we played hard all night long,” HPCA coach Scott Bell said. “We had some dropped passes — maybe this game would’ve been a little closer. But I thought the guys battled until the very end. The last three weeks we’ve faced two really good teams.

“Obviously, Christ School was in the Division I state championship game last year and I think they lost by two to Charlotte Christian. They’re an excellent team, and we knew we’d have to come out and play our best game. Did we play our best game? No. But I’m proud of our seniors — they played hard all night long.”

Luke Homol completed 20 of 37 passes for 220 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Cougars (2-3), who, after starting their shortened season with two wins, have suddenly lost three games in a row.

Homol also ran 16 times for 57 yards and one touchdown while Jackson Clark made seven catches for 107 yards. But HPCA, which trailed 480-318 in total yards for the game, just couldn’t get much going.

