George Brothers NFL Sunday Scoreboard:Panthers drop another close one/Steelers move to (8-0)/Josh Allen with BIG day for Bills/Dalvin Cook runs wild for Vikings/How Locals are Looking!!!

(This is the most complete NFL Scoreboard, you will be getting anywhere locally.)

Finals:

Kansas City Chiefs 33, Carolina Panthers 31

Chiefs(8-1)/Panthers(3-6)

QB Teddy Bridgewater was 36-49 for 310 yards and 2 TD’s/0 INT’s for the Panthers…Christian McCaffrey with 151 total yards for the Panthers, with 69 rushing and 82 yards receiving for McCaffrey, plus he scored a touchdown on the ground and a touchdown by way of the air…Two Total TD’s for McCaffrey in his return to the lineup for the Carolina Panthers…Curtis Samuel with 9 receptions for 105 yards and 1 TD receiving for the Panthers…

QB Patrick Mahomes was 30-45 for 372 yards, with 4 TD’s/0 INT’s for the Chiefs…Travis Kelce with 10 receptions for 159 yards for the Chiefs…Tyreek Hill with 9 receptions for 113 yards and 2 TD’s receiving for the Chiefs…

Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Dallas Cowboys 19

Steelers(8-0)/Cowboys(2-7)

Eric Ebron(Smith HS) with 3 receptions for 22 yards and 1 TD for the Steelers…

Buffalo Bills 44, Seattle Seahawks 34

Bills(7-2)/Seahawks(6-2)

QB Josh Allen was 31-38 passing for 415 yards, with 3 TD’s/0 INT’s for the Bills….Russell Wilson went 28-41 for 390 yards, with 2 TD’s/2 INT’s for Seattle…

Minnesota Vikings 34, Detroit Lions 20

Vikings(3-5)/Lions(3-5)

RB Dalvin Cook with 206 yards on 22 carries with 2 TD’s rushing for the Vikings…

Atlanta Falcons 34, Denver Broncos 27

Falcons(3-6)/Broncos(3-5)

New Giants 23, Washington Football Club 20

Giants(2-7)/Washington Football Club(2-6)

Miami Dolphins 34, Arizona Cardinals 31

Dolphins(5-3)/Cardinals(5-3)

Las Vegas 31, LA Chargers 26

Raiders(5-3)/Chargers(2-6)

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 9 receptions for 103 yards and 1 TD for the Chargers…

Houston Texans 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 25

Texans(2-6)/Jags(1-7)

Tennessee Titans 24, Chicago Bears 17

Titans(6-2)/Bears(5-4)

Baltimore Raven 24, Indianapolis Colts 10

Ravens(6-2)/Colts(5-3)

New Orleans Saints 38, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3

Saints(6-2)/Bucs(6-3)

from Thursday Night:

Green Bay Packers 34, San Francisco 49ers 17

Packers(6-2)/49ers(4-5)

Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) with 5 Total Tackles/3 Solo Tackles/1 Pass Deflection for the 49ers….

Monday Night Football:

New England Patriots(2-5) at NY Jets(0-8) 8:15pm on ESPN

BYE Weeks:

Cincinnati Bengals/Cleveland Browns/LA Rams/Philadelphia Eagles