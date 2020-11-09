Minor League Baseball Shakeup has begun:New York Yankees Minor League Baseball leaving Trenton, New Jersey, Staten Island, New York, Pulaski, Virginia and Charleston, S.C.(Yankees dump Charleston Riverdogs, Who’s Next?)

from www.nj.com/New Jersey.com:

Minor League Baseball Shakeup has begun:New York Yankees Minor League Baseball leaving Trenton, New Jersey, Staten Island, New York, Pulaski, Virginia and Charleston, S.C.

The New York Yankees have ditched their longtime relationship with Trenton, New Jersey — and threw a slight jab on their way out.

In a press release, the team said it moved its Double-A affiliation to the Somerset Patriots of TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater because they’re just better than Arm & Hammer Park and the Thunder.

(The Somerset Patriots, formerly of the Atlantic League, along with the High Point Rockers.)

“This decision was made strictly on the basis of what we believe to be the best facility to develop our young players,” the club said.

Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers

There had been grumblings in recent years from the Yankees about the conditions at Arm & Hammer Park, especially when it came to the mound and its infield.

The Yankees will keep their Triple-A affiliation with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Somerset will take over as their Double-A club. The Yankees also announced that the Hudson Valley Renegades in Wappinger Falls, N.Y., will take over High-A operations. The Tampa Tarpons — the Yankees former High-A affiliate – will switch to Low-A.

The Yankees will leave behind their affiliations with Staten Island (short-season), Pulaski (short-season) and Charleston (Low-A) as Minor League Baseball cuts its teams from 160 to 120.

“Restructuring our minor league affiliations — especially with the additions of Somerset and Hudson Valley — gives us greater continuity to streamline and improve the development of our minor league system,” general manager Brian Cashman said in the statement. “The relationships we have formed with all of our teams will allow for a more consistent application of training with similarly aligned facilities in terms of structure, quality and ease of travel. We are confident that these changes will greatly benefit our players and Yankees fans for many years to come.”