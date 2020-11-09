New AP/Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll:Notre Dame, Clemson and Miami from ACC, are in the Top Ten
New AP/Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll
1)Alabama (59 first-place votes)
2)Notre Dame (2)
3)Ohio State (1)
4)Clemson
5)Texas A&M
6)Florida
7)Cincinnati
8)BYU
9)Miami
10)Indiana
11)Oregon
12)Georgia
13)Wisconsin
14)Oklahoma State
15)Coastal Carolina
16)Marshall
17)Iowa State
18)Oklahoma
19)SMU
20)USC
21)Texas
22)Liberty
23)Northwestern
24)Auburn
25)Louisiana
Dropped out: No. 21 Boise State, No. 23 Michigan
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona State 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise State 5, Appalachian State 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1
