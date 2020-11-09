Ragsdale High School Athletics welcomes Coach Kendall Nelson as their new Head Wrestling Coach

Courtesy of Ragsdale High School Athletics and the Ragsdale Tigers’ Athletic Director Deborah Jones:

Ragsdale HS Athletics welcomes Coach Kendall Nelson as their new Head Wrestling Coach.

Ragsdale High School is proud to announce the hiring of Coach Kendall Nelson as the school’s new head wrestling coach. Coach Nelson is currently co-owner and head coach of K-Vegas Elite Wrestling Club in Kernersville, NC. Coach Nelson was born and raised in New Jersey where he started wrestling. Coach Nelson attended Parkland High School his senior year, where he met his mentor Maurice Atwood. Kendall continued and ended his wrestling career at UNC-Pembroke.

Coach Nelson a former assistant coach at Parkland High School from 2009-2014 under Mustangs’ former head coach Maurice Atwood, at West Forsyth during 2014-2016, at Ragsdale High School 2016-2017 and at Glenn High School under Bobcat’s head coach John Anders.

Among many accomplishments, he played a key role of a coaching staff that broke several national records including 15 straight state titles in a row, most consecutive wins without a loss, most pins in a season, and sitting in the corner for a myriad of state placers and champions. Kendall has been fortunate enough to have been a part of the success of many wrestlers across the state. His dedication to getting the most out of kids is unrivaled. With a philosophy built around growing kids on and off the mat to give their best at all endeavors Coach Nelson has created similar success running his private wrestling club K-Vegas Elite, reaching youth of all ages and is excited about bringing that same philosophy to Ragsdale High School.

“Coach Nelson showed throughout the interview process that his is absolutely prepared to take the next step and lead our wrestling program to the next level” said Ragsdale High School’s Athletic Director Deborah Jones. “Coach Nelson’s vision for the program that he shared during his interviews, combined with the fact that his is a favorite among many of our wrestlers, leaves me no doubt that he can build a successful program.”

from GreensboroSports.com:

++++++++++It is on days like this, in the Fall of the year/in November, that we remember former Ragsdale HS wrestling coach Mike Raybon…Coach Raybon laid the groundwork for outstanding high school wrestling seasons at Ragsdale HS, and those good ole’ days just keep shining on through, through the windows inside the Wrestling Room, at Ragsdale High School, in Jamestown, N.C. Coach Raybon helped put the Tigers on the Wrestling Map, and all the coaches since him, have done a super/outstanding job of keeping Ragsdale Wrestling relevant….++++++++++