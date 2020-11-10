Guilford County loses Long-time High School Football Official/Referee:Charlie Hadley loses battle vs. COVID-19

We love to bring you the Good News of sports and athletics from Greensboro/Guilford County and the surrounding areas, but often times, we get hit hard by the Bad News, and need to report that to you too, even though sometimes that Bad News does dig deep…

Today we bring you the loss of Mr. Charlie Hadley, a former and long-time high school football official/referee, here in Guilford County, and he called key playoff and State Championship games, from across the state of North Carolina…

Charlie Hadley was the grandfather of Adam Foster, who played high school baseball, at Western Guilford High School, and you would see Mr. Hadley at every WG Hornets baseball game, back when his grandson Adam was playing for Western Guilford HS…

Mr. Hadley was the father-in-law of Craig Foster, who was also very supportive of the WG Baseball program, and Charlie Hadley’s daughter, and Craig’s wife and Adam’s mom is Diana Foster, formerly Diana Hadley, and the former Homecoming Queen at Southeast Guilford High School….

We lost a good one, let’s make that a great one, when we lost Mr. Charlie Hadley to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 on Monday…

More details will be coming in about Mr. Hadley’s life and death, and you can learn more about his days as a high school football official/referee, when you CLICK ON and check out the video below…This interview video with Mr. Charlie Hadley was recorded on October 3, 2019, at the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue….You can learn a lot about Mr. Hadley’s work as a football official, when you watch the video…Very interesting background in sports/athletics for Charlie Hadley, and he is a big part of the high school football history, in Guilford County….

Be sure to check it out, and more to come on Mr. Hadley/Charlie Hadley….For now, we join many others in saying,

RIP:Charlie Hadley…..

