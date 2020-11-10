Question of the Day/Week/Month and how do you feel about this Topic???(Restarting Sports/Athletics in Guilford County)

This question coming in on Monday, from Just Curious, and what do you think about this question, and do you have any feelings, one way or another, on this Topic of Restarting High School Sports/Athletics?????

I am just curious by what the advantages of starting sports right now is?

First, let me start by saying I completely 100% agree that kids need something to do outside of being stuck in their home. But has anyone actually thought about the consequences of starting school sports before some schools have even started school in person?

I think what we are teaching our youth right now is extremely dangerous. If it is safe enough to start school sports why isn’t it safe enough to go to school?

Not to mention students that are “remote” only because of fears of Covid are being allowed to participate in these sports yet they aren’t going to school.

I just think we are walking a very dangerous line. Like I said I am as ready as anybody to start sports up again, but this isn’t college or professional sports. We do not have the technology these sports teams have.

College and professional athletes are required to take Covid tests, yet High School will not have that capability.

Like I said I understand the numbers and risk. I know it is low, but still why are SCHOOL SPORTS more important than starting school back. Especially in counties like Forsyth, Guilford, Wake and Alamance-Burlington that are still REMOTE ONLY!!!

It’s just ridiculous and embarrassing that this is what we are teaching our young people.