College Signing Day is today for Win Scott from Ragsdale High School:LHP set to sign with N.C. State University
Courtesy of Ragsdale High School Athletics:
Win Scott, a senior at Ragsdale High School, will sign a letter of intent, committing to play baseball next year at Division I NC State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The Signing Day will take place TODAY/Wednesday at 3:00 PM at Wrenn Miller Park in Jamestown.
Win Scott-Class of 2021 Ragsdale High School…..
COMMITMENT – NORTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY
WIN SCOTT 2021 GRAD/LHP/1B,OF/JAMESTOWN NC
NATIONAL RANKING: 464 OVERALL 45 LP
NC STATE RANKING: 20 OVERALL 6 LHP
