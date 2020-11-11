College Signing Day is today for Win Scott from Ragsdale High School:LHP set to sign with N.C. State University

Courtesy of Ragsdale High School Athletics:

Win Scott, a senior at Ragsdale High School, will sign a letter of intent, committing to play baseball next year at Division I NC State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Signing Day will take place TODAY/Wednesday at 3:00 PM at Wrenn Miller Park in Jamestown.

Win Scott-Class of 2021 Ragsdale High School…..

COMMITMENT – NORTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY

WIN SCOTT 2021 GRAD/LHP/1B,OF/JAMESTOWN NC

NATIONAL RANKING: 464 OVERALL 45 LP

NC STATE RANKING: 20 OVERALL 6 LHP