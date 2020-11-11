Drive-In Holiday Movies Return as Speedway Christmas Presented By Count On Me NC Opens Next Week

Movie nights return to Speedway Christmas presented by Count On Me NC, with holiday classics on the 16,000-square-foot HDTV every Thursday through Sunday night.

Weekly holiday classics to light up the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV every Thursday-Sunday at the Southeast’s largest drive-thru Christmas light show

Now in its 11th year, Speedway Christmas presented by Count on Me NC opens Nov. 21

CONCORD, N.C.– Mark your calendars, grab your popcorn and get ready for a night at the movies at America’s Home for the Holidays. Open Nov. 21 through Jan. 17, Speedway Christmas presented by Count On Me NC will liven up the Southeast’s largest drive-thru holiday light show with a bevy of Christmas classics on the big screen every Thursday through Sunday.

“What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than to take in a holiday classic with your family, drive-in-movie style on one of the biggest HDTVs in the world,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “And if that isn’t enough to leave you feeling festive, we’ve got about 4 million more twinkling treats that are sure to leave you feeling jolly.”

Below is the schedule for the upcoming movie nights:

Nov. 21-22: “Elf”

Nov. 26-29: “Home Alone,” presented by AutoBell

Dec. 3-6: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000 film), presented by Food Lion

Dec. 10-13: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” presented by Lidl

Dec. 17-24: “Frozen 2,” presented by Cook Out

Dec. 26-27: “A Christmas Story”

Designated parking in front of the 16,000-square-foot HDVT will ensure every guest has a perfect view. Guests can tune their car radio to a dedicated low-frequency FM station to dial in the audio from the comfort of their vehicle. Limited refreshments will be available for purchase in accordance with current social distancing best practices as outlined by state and local health officials.

In an effort to promote proper social distancing, Speedway Christmas will not include the infield Christmas Village this year. Guests will remain in their vehicles for the duration of the show.

Speedway Christmas, presented by Count on Me NC, opens Saturday, Nov. 21, featuring more than 4 million sparkling LED lights along an new, four-mile course that takes guest around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse. Many of the lights will be synchronized to lively Christmas music that guests can listen to on their car radio as they wind through the show.

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas presented by Count on Me NC will be open nightly from Nov. 21 through Jan. 17, with the exception of limited private bookings and Christmas Day. Tickets are sold per vehicle, starting at $20. Ticket prices vary by day.

Tickets are available by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267), online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate upon entry.

FOLLOW ALONG:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events, share their photos and join the conversation by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Fans can also keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.