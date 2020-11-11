Emily Morgan(Southern Guilford HS) to sign with Belmont Abbey College for Softball
Emily Morgan, from Southern Guilford High School, will be signing to play softball at Belmont Abbey College.
A ceremonial signing will be held at Southern Guilford High School at a later date….
We congratulate Emily Morgan, from Southern Guilford High School, on this honor/milestone in her high school softball career, and we thank Jeff Carter(Southern Guilford High School Athletic Director), for sending this info our way today….
