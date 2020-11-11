Former Greensboro Hornets Player Don Mattingly named MLB National League Manager of the Year

The Miami Marlins’ Don Mattingly has been named the National League Manager of the Year, for Major League Baseball/MLB, in 2020…..

Mattingly played here in Greensboro, with the Greensboro Hornets in 1980, as a 19-year-old and hit .358 and was named South Atlantic League Player of the Year.

He played more in the outfield than at first base. That was a good Hornets team, but it was the next season that they started their 3-year run of SAL championships.

When Don Mattingly made it up the ladder to the New York Yankees, he became an outstanding first baseman, and became known as ‘Donnie Baseball’….He had a knack for hitting doubles, and he also could be counted on to go on a hitting rampage, and he had several long hitting streaks of note, during his MLB career, with the Yankees….