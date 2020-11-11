High Point Central High School has two players heading to the Next Level and set to play College Softball:Abbie Behe (Lander University) and Kayla Richard (Wentworth Institute of Technology) are making moves

High Point Central High School with two players heading to the Next Level and getting set to play College Softball, after their HP Central softball careers are complete…Both are in the HP Central Class of 2021, and today we recognize Abbie Behe, heading to Lander University and Kayla Richard, on her way to the Wentworth Institute of Technology….

SO happy and excited to announce the we have TWO Bison softball athletes that have signed NLI’s to play at the next level! Abbie Behe (Lander U) and Kayla Richard (Wentworth Institute of Tech). Good luck ladies!! We are SO proud of you!! pic.twitter.com/VeafLimmxi — HPC Athletics (@HPCBisonSports) November 11, 2020