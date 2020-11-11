Joy Cone(Shining Light Academy/SLA) to sign with Queens University today

Joy Cone, from Shining Light Academy, will signing today/Wednesday with Queens University, out of Charlotte, N.C. Cone will be signing to play women’s basketball at Queens University….

The Joy Cone signing will take place at 2pm in the D.H. Griffin Athletic Center, at the Shining Light Academy/SLA, on West Wendover Avenue….

Joy Cone is the daughter of the boys basketball coach at Shining Light Academy, Harold Cone….The girls basketball coach at Shining Light Academy is Danny Robinson…Danny Robinson is also the Athletic Director, at the Shining Light Academy….

Today my baby girl will be signing a full basketball scholarship to play for Coach Jen Brown at Queens University in Charlotte NC. We will celebrate at DH Griffin Sports Complex on the Shining Light Academy Campus at 2pm.#luke137 pic.twitter.com/pjhiuNyVLc — Harold Cone (@CoachCone15) November 11, 2020