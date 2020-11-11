Kadyn Dawkins(Eastern Guilford HS) commits to play College Basketball for the Lions of Mars Hill University
He is currently a Wildcat, but Eastern Guilford High School Class of 2021 senior Kadyn Dawkins will be a Mars Hill University Lion in the future….The EG point guard is 100% committed to attend Mars Hill….
Check out the Kadyn Dawkins commitment video, when you CLICK ON below….
GOD IS TRULY AWESOME 100% COMMITTED @tranquilamb?? pic.twitter.com/Lcxm2fc90P
— Kadyn Dawkins (@336_Kadyn) November 10, 2020
