Southwest Guilford Early Signing Day for SWG Cowboys/Cowgirls headed to College

Posted by Andy Durham on November 11, 2020 at 10:07 am under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

Southwest Guilford has four athletes, and we will be recognizing them on Monday, November 16….

SWG Early Signing Athletes:
Will Watson- University of Alabama:Men’s Swimming

Aman Tsegay- Mt. Olive University:Men’s Cross Country

Murphy Riggs- United States Air Force Academy:Volleyball

Camilla Gardner- Bridgewater College:Volleyball

