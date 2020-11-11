Southwest Guilford Early Signing Day for SWG Cowboys/Cowgirls headed to College
Southwest Guilford has four athletes, and we will be recognizing them on Monday, November 16….
SWG Early Signing Athletes:
Will Watson- University of Alabama:Men’s Swimming
Aman Tsegay- Mt. Olive University:Men’s Cross Country
Murphy Riggs- United States Air Force Academy:Volleyball
Camilla Gardner- Bridgewater College:Volleyball
