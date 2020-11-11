Victoria Moser(Page HS) has Committed to Play College Soccer for the Virginia Tech Hokies

Victoria Moser, daughter of Stafford Moser and Deborah Proehl Moser, is on her way to DI VA TECH, in Blacksburg, Virginia…Victoria has committed to play college soccer for the Virginia Tech Hokies….

Victoria Moser, from Page High School, in Greensboro, N.C. Page HS, home of the Page Pirates…..

from NC Fusion Soccer:Congratulations to Victoria Moser on committing to play at the D1 level for Virginia Tech! #ncfusion #ncfusionsoccer

Congratulations to Victoria Moser on committing to play at the D1 level for Virginia Tech! #ncfusion #ncfusionsoccer pic.twitter.com/DG2bAZHw5w — NC Fusion Soccer (@ncfusion_soccer) November 11, 2020

Replying to @StaffordMoser and @Victoria_Moser7…..

Congratulations Victoria

Stafford Moser Sr

So proud of you V!! You have worked so hard and made sacrifices only athletes can understand. I’m very excited to see all you accomplish at VT and in the future!

Go Hokies!