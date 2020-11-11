Victoria Moser(Page HS) has Committed to Play College Soccer for the Virginia Tech Hokies
Victoria Moser, daughter of Stafford Moser and Deborah Proehl Moser, is on her way to DI VA TECH, in Blacksburg, Virginia…Victoria has committed to play college soccer for the Virginia Tech Hokies….
Victoria Moser, from Page High School, in Greensboro, N.C. Page HS, home of the Page Pirates…..
from NC Fusion Soccer:Congratulations to Victoria Moser on committing to play at the D1 level for Virginia Tech! #ncfusion #ncfusionsoccer
Congratulations to Victoria Moser on committing to play at the D1 level for Virginia Tech! #ncfusion #ncfusionsoccer pic.twitter.com/DG2bAZHw5w
— NC Fusion Soccer (@ncfusion_soccer) November 11, 2020
Rusty Lee
@CoachRustyLee
Replying to @StaffordMoser and @Victoria_Moser7…..
Congratulations Victoria
Stafford Moser Sr
@StaffordMoser
So proud of you V!! You have worked so hard and made sacrifices only athletes can understand. I’m very excited to see all you accomplish at VT and in the future!
@Victoria_Moser7
Go Hokies!
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.