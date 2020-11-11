Wesleyan Christian Academy, in High Point, with 8 Athletes Signing for College this morning/Wednesday morning(Burcham signs with ECU for Golf/Cozart to N.C. State for Baseball and more)
Here is the word on the Wednesday morning signing ceremony, at Wesleyan Christian Academy, in High Point, N.C.
The WES Trojans had 8 athletes sign for college this morning, and four of them are pictured below….
National Signing Day at Wesleyan Christian Acad saw 8 players sign their commitments to play at the next level. Congratulations Trojans!
Pictured:
Morgan Carter, Basketball, Roanoke
Konner Robbins, Soccer, Liberty
Jacob Cozart, Baseball, NCSU
Riley Phelps, Baseball, NC Wesleyan pic.twitter.com/6ezhljlTdH
— ADatWCA (@wesleyantrojans) November 11, 2020
Wesleyan Christian signings – Macie Burcham (East Carolina golf), Kayla Burroughs (UNC Wilmington soccer), Morgan Carter (Roanoke basketball) and Jacob Cozart (NC State baseball) pic.twitter.com/umdJnhzuGf
— Michael Lindsay (@HPEmichael) November 11, 2020
Wesleyan Christian signings – Gabriela Cruz (UNCG golf), Riley Phelps (NC Wesleyan baseball), Rachel Poplin (UNCG soccer), Konner Robbins (Liberty soccer) pic.twitter.com/kSRgkPVZrH
— Michael Lindsay (@HPEmichael) November 11, 2020
