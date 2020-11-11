Wesleyan Christian Academy, in High Point, with 8 Athletes Signing for College this morning/Wednesday morning(Burcham signs with ECU for Golf/Cozart to N.C. State for Baseball and more)

Here is the word on the Wednesday morning signing ceremony, at Wesleyan Christian Academy, in High Point, N.C.

The WES Trojans had 8 athletes sign for college this morning, and four of them are pictured below….

Morgan Carter, Basketball, Roanoke

Konner Robbins, Soccer, Liberty

Jacob Cozart, Baseball, NCSU

Riley Phelps, Baseball, NC Wesleyan pic.twitter.com/6ezhljlTdH — ADatWCA (@wesleyantrojans) November 11, 2020

Wesleyan Christian signings – Macie Burcham (East Carolina golf), Kayla Burroughs (UNC Wilmington soccer), Morgan Carter (Roanoke basketball) and Jacob Cozart (NC State baseball) pic.twitter.com/umdJnhzuGf — Michael Lindsay (@HPEmichael) November 11, 2020

Wesleyan Christian signings – Gabriela Cruz (UNCG golf), Riley Phelps (NC Wesleyan baseball), Rachel Poplin (UNCG soccer), Konner Robbins (Liberty soccer) pic.twitter.com/kSRgkPVZrH — Michael Lindsay (@HPEmichael) November 11, 2020