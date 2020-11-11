Wesleyan Christian Academy, in High Point, with 8 Athletes Signing for College this morning/Wednesday morning(Burcham signs with ECU for Golf/Cozart to N.C. State for Baseball and more)

Posted by Andy Durham on November 11, 2020 at 10:53 am under College, High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Here is the word on the Wednesday morning signing ceremony, at Wesleyan Christian Academy, in High Point, N.C.

The WES Trojans had 8 athletes sign for college this morning, and four of them are pictured below….

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top