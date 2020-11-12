Eli Willen(Grimsley HS) officially signs with Lenoir-Rhyne University Bears for College Baseball
Here’s the word coming out of Wednesday’s college signing day activities….Eli Willen, has officially signed to play college baseball, for the Lenoir-Rhyne University Bears…
Eli Willen, part of the Class of 2021, at Grimsley High School….
WELCOME TO THE PROGRAM??
OFFICIALLY SIGNED ?
ELI WILLEN@eli_willen #WeAreLR ? #NoExcuses ? #BetweenTheBricks ? pic.twitter.com/to1MNRvdaY
— LR BEARS BASEBALL (@Baseball_LR) November 12, 2020
